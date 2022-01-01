Go
Toast

Intelligentsia Coffee

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

3922 West Sunset Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Sugarbloom Plain Croissant$5.00
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Iced Americano$2.75
A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.
Organic Iced Oat Milk Matcha Latte$6.75
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with oat milk, shaken and over ice.
Iced Mocha$4.75
Our signature iced latte with house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
See full menu

Location

3922 West Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Breadblok

No reviews yet

A gluten-free bakery for everyone.

COFFEE MEMES

No reviews yet

We want to share with everyone our unique service and offerings. In our effort to do so, we try to use vegan ingredients and organic whole foods as much as possible. For espresso beverages our regular milks are organic whole milk and oat milk. All of our syrups are cooked from scratch.

All Day Baby

No reviews yet

OPEN WED-SUN * 9AM-3PM: breakfast & lunch "day" menu ('til 6PM Sun) * 3-5PM: cocktails & pastries only * 5-10PM: dinner menu (Wed-Sat only) *Last orders must be in 15-20 min prior to closing. * ADB is feel-good restaurant + cocktail bar with the soul of a diner.

Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake

No reviews yet

Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston