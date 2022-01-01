Intelligentsia Coffee
Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.
3922 West Sunset Blvd
Popular Items
Location
3922 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Breadblok
A gluten-free bakery for everyone.
COFFEE MEMES
We want to share with everyone our unique service and offerings. In our effort to do so, we try to use vegan ingredients and organic whole foods as much as possible. For espresso beverages our regular milks are organic whole milk and oat milk. All of our syrups are cooked from scratch.
All Day Baby
OPEN WED-SUN * 9AM-3PM: breakfast & lunch "day" menu ('til 6PM Sun) * 3-5PM: cocktails & pastries only * 5-10PM: dinner menu (Wed-Sat only) *Last orders must be in 15-20 min prior to closing. * ADB is feel-good restaurant + cocktail bar with the soul of a diner.
Backyard Bowls - Silver Lake
Backyard Bowls is a revolutionary eatery specializing in acai bowls, hot porridges, smoothies, and more. We provide a healthy, delicious, high-quality and fast meal option while striving to be conscientious of our local community and minimize our earthly impact.