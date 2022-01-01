Go
Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

1850 W Fulton St

Popular Items

Forge Butter Croissant$5.00
Iced Americano$2.75
A double shot of espresso with water, served over ice.
Forge Maple Oat Scone$4.00
Steamed Chai$4.00
Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Cortado$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.
Iced Espresso$3.00
A double shot of our Black Cat Classic Espresso served over ice.
Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Forge Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
Americano$4.00
A double shot of espresso with hot water.

Location

1850 W Fulton St

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
