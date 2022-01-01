Go
Toast

Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

JFK international airport

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Forge Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.50
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Matcha Latte$6.50
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.
Iced Angeleno$6.00
Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.
Daily Brew - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Avena Iced Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel over ice. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Espresso$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Cortado$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.

Location

JFK international airport

Jamaica NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FLIK at British Airways JFK

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Metro Taco TWA

No reviews yet

Gracias

Glacé

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Seamorhen - Guy Brewer Blvd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston