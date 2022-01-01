Go
Toast

Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (1695 reviews)

Popular Items

Steamed Chai$4.00
Made with our own Kilogram Tea's Organic Masala Chai Tea, combined with steamed milk.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Draft Oat Latte$30.75
Matcha Latte$6.50
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Americano$4.00
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1331 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice CA

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Winston House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ospi - Venice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Great White

No reviews yet

Great White is a neighborhood focused, casual cafe restaurant in Venice beach, California. Our menu is coastal-californian with a focus on fresh, local all day cuisine paired with great coffee.
With a warm, inviting and internationally influenced decor, being so close to Venice beach, sandy feet are always encouraged.

Groundwork Coffee - Annex Westminster

No reviews yet

Fascinating tidbit: This historic structure houses one of the earliest elevators installed west of the Mississippi. The sliding-cage contraption is still in operation and carries tenants all the way up to three rooftop apartments, which offer incredible views of the beach and boardwalk.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston