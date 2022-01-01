Go
Toast

Intelligentsia Coffee

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

810 Mount Auburn St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Cortado$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 3 oz of milk, steamed slightly cooler than a cappuccino. Crushable.
Mocha
Our classic latte with our house-made ganache, using Askinosie single origin chocolate.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Forge Maple Oat Scone$4.00
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Cold Coffee - 16 oz$5.00
A cold coffee with clarity, vibrancy, and sweetness!
Forge Butter Croissant$5.00
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
See full menu

Location

810 Mount Auburn St

Watertown MA

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

No reviews yet

We will be taking online orders for fulfillment as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued support!

Shiraz Persian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Shiraz Cuisine is an upscale, modern Middle-Eastern restaurant located in Watertown. It is only minutes outside the busy city traffic. Shiraz offers the elegance of a city setting with an intimate ambiance and private parking.
From romantic dinners to large social events, we work hard to personalize every specific detail to meet your taste.
Persian cuisine is one of the oldest and most notable in the world. At Shiraz, you will be served healthy and fresh food, made to order. Shiraz is known for its’ hearty meats which are marinated and skewered onto kebabs until perfection.
A good wine makes a great meal even better! That’s why we offer a full bar and superb international wine selection that's reasonably priced to complement your dinner selection.

Uncommon Grounds

No reviews yet

Dine-in or Take-out on the best breakfast & lunch items around!!
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

La Bodega -by salts

No reviews yet

Spanish-Uruguayan inspired farm to table cuisine cooked over wood fire to be enjoyed in the comfort of your home.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston