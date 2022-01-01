Go
Toast

Intelligentsia Coffee

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

1609 West Division Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Matcha Latte$6.50
Our Matcha is an exceptionally sweet powdered green tea from our own Kilogram Tea. Made with steamed oat milk.
Flat White$4.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk, served a few degrees hotter and with less foam than a cappuccino.
Iced Latte$4.00
Our classic latte served over ice.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Milk & Honey Oatmeal$3.50
Rolled oats, almonds, organic coconut, organic brown sugar, dried cherries, cinnamon, vanilla extract (water, alcohol, cane sugar), salt.
Latte
A double shot of espresso with finely textured, steamed milk.
Iced Angeleno$6.00
Four shots of espresso shaken with milk and homemade vanilla syrup. A sweet treat.
Barista's Choice - 12 oz$5.25
Rotating daily option of our finest Direct Trade coffees.
Americano$4.00
A double shot of espresso with hot water.
Aya Almond Croissant$5.00
See full menu

Location

1609 West Division Street

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beatnik West Town

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

No reviews yet

Enjoy a variety of fresh and delicious sushi rolls and sashimi starting at $2.95!

Opart Thai House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Doctor Bird's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston