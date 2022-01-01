Go
INTI.MO is the latest Peruvian-Nikkei gastronomic venture of acclaimed Peruvian Chef Juan Chipoco. An extravagant and upscale version of Miami’s most popular Peruvian restaurant and flagship concept CVI.CHE 105. INTI.MO is an ode to the pre-Colombian Incan God Inti and the treasures of the land of the rising sun and its oceans. It stands for Intimate, a private and opulent fare that will resemble Juan's own home, where lifelong memories are honored and celebrated. Featuring locally-sourced, high-quality ingredients, precision cooking techniques, and the acclaimed hospitality standards of Chef Juan Chipoco, INTI.MO aims to take over one of South Beach’s most notable neighborhoods -South of Fifth

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

840 1st St • $$

Avg 4.8 (709 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating

Location

840 1st St

Miami Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
