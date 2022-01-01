Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Intercourse restaurants you'll love

Intercourse restaurants
  • Intercourse

Intercourse's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Intercourse restaurants

Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village) image

 

Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village)

3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, INTERCOURSE

Avg 4.5 (267 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Rice Bowl$13.99
Jasmine rice, Roasted zucchini, grape tomatoes, diced celery, red beets, avocado, scallions, and aged Provolone cheese finished with Cajun garlic aioli.
Harvest Salad$13.99
Baby Arugula, roasted zucchini, strawberries, toasted walnuts, diced celery, and crumbled goat cheese tossed in house-made apricot vinaigrette
Cheeseburger$11.99
Custom blend ground beef, Cooper's Sharp American cheese, arugula, tomato jam, Cajun garlic ranch sauce, grilled Martin's Potato roll.
More about Harvest Cafe (Kitchen Kettle Village)
Corner Coffee Shop image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES

Corner Coffee Shop

3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Vanilla Latte$5.10
Iced Creme Brulee$5.25
16oz Flavored Latte$5.10
More about Corner Coffee Shop
MOMS Pretzels image

 

MOMS Pretzels

3529 Old Philadelphia Pike, Intercourse

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about MOMS Pretzels
