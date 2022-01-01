Go
Intermezzo

Intermezzo welcomes all its guests with a warm, charming ambience of the italian mediterranean located in beautiful Fort Salonga.
Our spacious dining area features an extensive selection of homemade pizza, fresh pastas, breads, grilled fish, meats all baked in our wood fired oven. We also offer an extensive collection of domestic and italian wines.
Let Intermezzo be your first choice in catering your special events. We also offer balloon arrangements, decorating for festive events, basket gifts, delivery service, bartending, photography, wait staff, tent rental and many other services.
Most importantly we serve with a personal touch produced from our staff. Come experience for yourself the delicous tastes of the mediterranean.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

10 Fort Salonga Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (192 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED CALAMARI$15.50
crispy calamari with marinara sauce
REGULAR SLICE$3.00
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$19.95
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$23.95
GREEK SALAD
romaine, vegetables, olives, feta, house dressing
Kids Burger$9.95
PASTA FAGIOLI$7.95
ditalini pasta, white cannellini beans, olive oil, onions, simmered
to perfection
3 Knots$2.00
NEAPOLITAN
round cheese pie
GRANDMA
thin crust, square [16”/10”], marinara, cheese, garlic, basil
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Location

10 Fort Salonga Rd

Northport NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
