Intermezzo Coffee and Cocktails

Intermezzo is a specialty coffee shop and craft cocktail bar.

1111 Central Avenue

Popular Items

4Monos GR-10 Red$22.00
Cold Brew$4.00
La Boutanche (Trollinger)$23.00
Caffe Latte$4.21
STICKERS$0.50

Location

1111 Central Avenue

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
