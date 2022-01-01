Go
Roka Akor | Scottsdale

Located in Scottsdale’s Resort Corridor (just north of Old Town Scottsdale), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka’s signature robata grill creates an experience you won’t find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

7299 N Scottsdale Rd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (4685 reviews)

Popular Items

Hamachi Serrano Chili Roll$14.00
Yuzu Miso Marinated Black Cod$36.00
Pickled Red Onions
Japanese Wild Mushroom Hot Pot$16.00
Prime Beef & Kimchi Dumplings$11.00
Soy Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7299 N Scottsdale Rd

Scottsdale AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Located in Scottsdale's Resort Corridor (just north of Old Town Scottsdale), Roka Akor is modern in approach, Japanese in spirit, and features a contemporary, chef-driven menu with dishes meant to be shared. Menu highlights include exquisite cuts of prime steak, rare Wagyu from various regions of Japan, grilled seafood, and sushi. Roka's signature robata grill creates an experience you won't find in any other steakhouse. Our cuisine is complemented by signature cocktails, wine, sake, and an extensive and award-winning list of fine whiskies.

