Just as in Italy where the food is genuine and locally sourced, you'll find the same at Intero with farm-to-table Italian cuisine. At its core, the concept behind Italian cooking stems from necessity and gratitude for regionally available ingredients.

2612 E Cesar Chavez st

Popular Items

Bark Trio$30.00
Trio of Chocolate Bark:
Vanilla Chai
Cinnamon Cacao Nib
Mocha Blend
Truffle Set$24.00
Fall Themed Truffles!
12pcs
Candied Pecan Praline
Salted Caramel
Brown Butter Vanilla Bean
2612 E Cesar Chavez st

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
