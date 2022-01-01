Intero
Just as in Italy where the food is genuine and locally sourced, you'll find the same at Intero with farm-to-table Italian cuisine. At its core, the concept behind Italian cooking stems from necessity and gratitude for regionally available ingredients.
Popular Items
Location
2612 E Cesar Chavez st
Austin TX
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
