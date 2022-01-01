Interurban Bar N Grill

Cream & Crepes Cafe

Located in Richardson, Cream & Crepes Café offers a variety of crepes, Belgian waffles, ice cream, rolled ice cream, vegan ice cream, cookie ice cream sandwiches & many more delicious deserts. Plus, grab a cup of coffee or try one of our signature shakes! We are devoted to serving the tastiest crepes and bringing people together - so come see us today!

