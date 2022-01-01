Go
Into the Blue Restaurant

Serving only the freshest Gulf shrimp, seafood, and Authentic Mexican cuisine. Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner could never be so easier. Our extensive menu variety will satisfy the pickiest of eaters. So Relax, Unwind & Enjoy!

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

313 E. Queen Isabella • $$

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)

Family-Friendly
Reservations
Wi-Fi
Table Service
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

313 E. Queen Isabella

Port Isabel TX

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
