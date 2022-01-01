Into the Blue Restaurant
Serving only the freshest Gulf shrimp, seafood, and Authentic Mexican cuisine. Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner could never be so easier. Our extensive menu variety will satisfy the pickiest of eaters. So Relax, Unwind & Enjoy!
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
313 E. Queen Isabella • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
313 E. Queen Isabella
Port Isabel TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
