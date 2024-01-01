Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights restaurants
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve boneless wings

Item pic

 

Jersey's Bar & Grill

6449 Concord Blvd, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Wings$9.99
Served with celery and your choice of dressing
More about Jersey's Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove

5639 Bishop Ave, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tenders (Boneless Wings)$13.50
Five house-made chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch.
No Allergens- *Wings (Cross contamination of gluten due to shared fryer), BBQ Sauce, Celery, Jerk dry rub
Allergens:
Milk/Dairy - Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, B52 Sauce, Chicken Tender
Soybean- Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, B52 Sauce, Chicken Tender, Umami
Fish- Bleu Cheese
Sesame- Umami
Egg- Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Chicken Tender
Wheat/Gluten- Seasoning Flour, Chicken Tender, Umami
More about B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove

