Boneless wings in Inver Grove Heights

Five house-made chicken tenders, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch.

No Allergens- *Wings (Cross contamination of gluten due to shared fryer), BBQ Sauce, Celery, Jerk dry rub

Allergens:

Milk/Dairy - Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese, Ranch, B52 Sauce, Chicken Tender

Soybean- Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, B52 Sauce, Chicken Tender, Umami

Fish- Bleu Cheese

Sesame- Umami

Egg- Bleu Cheese, Ranch, Chicken Tender

Wheat/Gluten- Seasoning Flour, Chicken Tender, Umami

