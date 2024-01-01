Buffalo chicken salad in Inver Grove Heights
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Jersey's Bar & Grill
6449 Concord Blvd, Inver Grove Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens topped with homemade crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, croutons and your choice of dressing
B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove
5639 Bishop Ave, Inver Grove Heights
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in bleu cheese dressing with bacon, eggs, celery, green onion, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with grilled chicken or boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce.
This recipe contains:
Milk/Dairy- Bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, Chicken Tender
Egg- Hard boiled egg, Chicken Tender
Soybean - Bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, Chicken breast (seasoning), Chicken Tender
Fish- Bleu cheese dressing
Wheat/Gluten- Chicken Tender