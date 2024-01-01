Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights restaurants
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Cahill Diner

6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHEF SALAD$12.95
Ham, turkey, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, diced eggs & cheddar cheese; served with your choice of dressing.
More about Cahill Diner
Main pic

 

Turitto's Pizza - Inver Grove - 6611 Concord Blvd

6611 Concord Boulevard East, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chef Salad$6.50
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, ham, cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, croutons, and choice. Of dressing
Chef's Salad$0.00
Romain Lettuce, Ham, Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Croutons, Ranch Dressing.
More about Turitto's Pizza - Inver Grove - 6611 Concord Blvd

