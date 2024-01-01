Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights restaurants
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve chicken salad

Jersey's Bar & Grill

6449 Concord Blvd, Inver Grove Heights

Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, croutons and choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens topped with homemade crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, croutons and your choice of dressing
More about Jersey's Bar & Grill
B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove

5639 Bishop Ave, Inver Grove Heights

Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in bleu cheese dressing with bacon, eggs, celery, green onion, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with grilled chicken or boneless wings tossed in buffalo sauce.
This recipe contains:
Milk/Dairy- Bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, Chicken Tender
Egg- Hard boiled egg, Chicken Tender
Soybean - Bleu cheese dressing, buffalo sauce, Chicken breast (seasoning), Chicken Tender
Fish- Bleu cheese dressing
Wheat/Gluten- Chicken Tender
More about B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove

