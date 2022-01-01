Chicken sandwiches in Inver Grove Heights
Cahill Diner - 6504 Cahill Ave
6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
Jersey's Bar & Grill
6449 Concord Blvd, Inver Grove Heights
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$12.59
7oz grilled chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella, spinach, fresh basil, sliced tomatoes and balsamic onion jam. Drizzled with garlic olive oil, served on a toasted sourdough bun.
|Ragin Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
7oz grilled chicken breast smothered in cajun seasoning then grilled, topped with spring mix and onions with a side of ranch dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
7oz grilled chicken breast, doused in our signature poultry seasoning, then topped with your choice of cheese, spring mix, and tomatoes served on toasted sourdough bun with a side of mayo.