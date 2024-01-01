Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Coleslaw in
Inver Grove Heights
/
Inver Grove Heights
/
Coleslaw
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve coleslaw
Cahill Diner
6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
Side ColeSlaw
$2.00
Side ColeSlaw
$3.00
More about Cahill Diner
Inver Grove Brewing - 9051 Buchanan Trail
9051 Buchanan Trail, Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
Side Coleslaw
$4.00
Family Coleslaw
$10.00
More about Inver Grove Brewing - 9051 Buchanan Trail
