Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Inver Grove Heights

Go
Inver Grove Heights restaurants
Toast

Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Cahill Diner

6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FABULOUS FRENCH TOAST$11.45
Three thick slices, grilled golden brown; sprinkled with powdered sugar.
KIDS FRENCH TOAST$7.00
2 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.
2 French Toast$6.00
More about Cahill Diner
Main pic

 

Inver Grove Brewing - 9051 Buchanan Trail

9051 Buchanan Trail, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids French Toast Nuggets$7.00
Thick sliced, hand-battered French toast, cut into dippable nuggets served with either bacon or sausage.
French Toast Nuggets$10.00
Our thick sliced, hand-battered French toast cut into dippable nuggets, served with your choice of bacon or sausage.
More about Inver Grove Brewing - 9051 Buchanan Trail

Browse other tasty dishes in Inver Grove Heights

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Coleslaw

Sliders

Quesadillas

Chef Salad

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Map

More near Inver Grove Heights to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (541 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (258 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1205 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston