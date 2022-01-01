Grilled chicken in Inver Grove Heights
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Cahill Diner - 6504 Cahill Ave
Cahill Diner - 6504 Cahill Ave
6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
More about Jersey's Bar & Grill
Jersey's Bar & Grill
6449 Concord Blvd, Inver Grove Heights
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, black olives, croutons and choice of dressing
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
7oz grilled chicken breast, doused in our signature poultry seasoning, then topped with your choice of cheese, spring mix, and tomatoes served on toasted sourdough bun with a side of mayo.