Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Inver Grove Heights

Go
Inver Grove Heights restaurants
Toast

Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Cahill Diner - 6504 Cahill Ave

6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.25
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, & mayo. Add Cajun spice or buffalo sauce.
More about Cahill Diner - 6504 Cahill Ave
Consumer pic

 

Jersey's Bar & Grill

6449 Concord Blvd, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
7oz grilled chicken breast, doused in our signature poultry seasoning, then topped with your choice of cheese, spring mix, and tomatoes served on toasted sourdough bun with a side of mayo.
More about Jersey's Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Inver Grove Heights

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Inver Grove Heights to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (155 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (350 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (855 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston