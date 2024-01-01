Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights restaurants
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve nachos

Main pic

 

Inver Grove Brewing - 9051 Buchanan Trail

9051 Buchanan Trail, Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$14.00
House chips, buffalo chicken, bleu cheese queso, shredded lettuce, tomato, celery, red onion and ranch.
Pub Nachos$14.00
House fried corn tortillas, IGB chili, melted four cheese blend, topped with shredded lettuce, jalapeños, queso fresco, cilantro, avocado and sour cream.
Reuben Nachos$15.00
Fried Danish bread, corned beef, sauerkraut, coleslaw and melted cheese with Thousand Island for dipping.
More about Inver Grove Brewing - 9051 Buchanan Trail
Item pic

 

Los Portales Bar & Grill - 5816 Blaine Ave

5816 Blaine Avenue, Inner Grove Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
NACHOS$15.99
Chips covered with beans, mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat. Topped with pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded lettuce and guacamole.
More about Los Portales Bar & Grill - 5816 Blaine Ave

