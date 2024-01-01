Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Inver Grove Heights

Inver Grove Heights restaurants
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve sliders

Inver Grove Brewing - 9051 Buchanan Trail

9051 Buchanan Trail, Inver Grove Heights

TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit Sliders$13.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, American cheese on fresh biscuits, served with breakfast potatoes.
B-52 Burgers and Brew - Inver Grove

5639 Bishop Ave, Inver Grove Heights

TakeoutDelivery
Wagyu Sliders$15.00
Two, 2oz domestic wagyu sliders, american cheese, caramelized onion, pickle.
Eggs- Bun, house sauce
Milk/Dairy- Bun, Cheese
Soybean- House sauce
Wheat/Gluten- Bun
Non Vegan - Onions
