Tacos in Inver Grove Heights
Inver Grove Heights restaurants that serve tacos
Cahill Diner
6504 Cahill Ave, Inver Grove Heights
|TACO SALAD
|$11.75
Seasoned taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives & cheddar cheese in a taco shell. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Los Portales Bar & Grill
5816 Blaine Avenue, Inner Grove Heights
|TACO BIRRIA
|$13.99
3 soft corn tortilla tacos filled with mozzarella cheese, birria, cilantro and onion. Served with 6oz consomme
Neza Tacos
1780 52nd St East #211, Inver Grove Heights
|WALLEYE TACOS
|$4.00
|TACOS
|$3.00