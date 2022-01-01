Go
Inverness Brewing

Proudly serving craft beer from the crop to keg.

16200 Markoe Rd

Testarossa$16.00
Wood fired and handcrafted with our signature blend of ricotta/mozzarella/feta/romono cheese topped with spinach and roasted garlic.
Caprese Salad$5.00
Fresh cut and twice cooked in fresh peanut oil. Tossed with loads of Parmesan and truffle essence. Served with a scallion aioli dipping sauce.
Honey Hen$12.00
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with swiss cheese, arugula, tomato, pickle chips and a drizzle of scallion aioli. Served on a sesame hoagie roll.
Cheese Burger$14.00
Soft Pretzel$10.00
Fresh cut and twice cooked in peanut oil. Tossed in Old Bay and served with our homemade Pale Ale beer cheese dipping sauce.
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Wood fired and handcrafted with our house made tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella.
Simply Salted Fries$6.00
Fresh cut, twice cooked in peanut oil. Simply salted classic.
Traditional Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Four Bavarian style pretzel sticks topped with course salt and served with 3 dipping sauces: Homemade Pale Ale beer cheese, honey Dijon mustard and plum chutney.
Pomodoro Arrostito$15.00
Wood fired and handcrafted with our signature blend of ricotta/mozzarella/feta/romono cheese topped with roasted mushrooms, truffle essence and garlic butter.
Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Wood fired and handcrafted with our house made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and a generous35324w helping of pepperoni.
Monkton MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
