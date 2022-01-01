Invigatorium | J&Tonys

Go
The Invigatorium: For all your caffeinated and breakfast needs.
J & Tony's Discount Cured Meats & Negroni Warehouse: For all those needs.

631 9th Ave

Popular Items

Amaro Nog Can (Serves Two)$14.99
Amaro Meletti. Alpine Walnut Liqueur. Deluxe Cream Sherry. False Idol 151 Full Proof Rum. Egg. Cream.
Honey Cinnamon Latte$5.50
House-Made Honey-Cinnamon Syrup. Steamed Milk or Malk, with espresso.
Cold Brew$4.50
Modern Times Black House Cold Brew Coffee
Fancy Breakfast Burrito$12.50
NY Steak Fajita. Scrambled Eggs. Roasted Chiles. Melty Cheese. Black Beans. Pico. Sour Cream. Broken Hashbrown.
Vegan Burrito$12.50
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Just Eggs Vegan Eggs, Soyrizo, Potato, Pico De Gallo
Green Thing$9.00
Just Eggs Vegan Eggs, Soyrizo, Avocado, Arugula, Toasted Potato Bun
All Day Breakfast Sando$7.00
Toasted Potato Bun, Fried Egg, Melted American Cheese, Sliced Smoked Ham, Kewpie Mayo
Latte$4.75
Like a latte but, milkier and less frothy.
OG Breakfast Burrito$12.50
Beef Fajita, Scrambled Eggs, Broken Hashbrown, Black Beans, Melty Cheese, Roasted Poblano, Sour Cream, Pico, Flour Tortilla
Chile Relleno Burrito$12.50
Cheese Filled Poblano, Two Fried Eggs, Shaved Red Onion, Cilantro, Broken Hashbrown, Chipotle Flour Tortilla
Location

631 9th Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
