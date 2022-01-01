Iowa City breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Iowa City
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Tortilla Chips
|$1.50
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
|The Hawk Box
|$37.50
*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa)
Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.
More about Bluebird Diner
Bluebird Diner
330 E Market St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Eggs Benedict
|$10.00
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
|Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
A mini cheddar omelet on toasted house sourdough with herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey or sautéed veggies. Served with hash browns.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$10.50
House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.
More about Pullman Diner
GRILL
Pullman Diner
17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Popular items
|Holiday Treat Box
|$50.00
2021 Holiday Treat Boxes filled with over three dozen treats!
Available for pre-order, special arrangements can be made, call us at 319-338-1808
Box contains Chocolate Chip Cookies, Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies, Pfeffernusse, Botanical Gin Macarons, Tahini Millionaire Bars, Peanut Butter Brownies, Oreo Truffles, Spiced Walnut Pralines
**allergens include gluten. almonds, walnut, peanut**