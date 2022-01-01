Iowa City breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Iowa City

Estela's Fresh Mex image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla Chips$1.50
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
Shredded Chicken Burrito$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
The Hawk Box$37.50
*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa)
Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Bluebird Diner image

 

Bluebird Diner

330 E Market St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Eggs Benedict$10.00
Fresh house-made hollandaise over two poached eggs & toasted English muffin, with hash browns.
Mr. Bluebird's Egg Sandwich$10.00
A mini cheddar omelet on toasted house sourdough with herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of ham, sausage, bacon, turkey or sautéed veggies. Served with hash browns.
Biscuits & Gravy$10.50
House sausage patties with fresh house-baked buttermilk biscuits, velvety country gravy, two eggs & hash browns.
More about Bluebird Diner
Pullman Diner image

GRILL

Pullman Diner

17 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (986 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Holiday Treat Box$50.00
2021 Holiday Treat Boxes filled with over three dozen treats!
Available for pre-order, special arrangements can be made, call us at 319-338-1808
Box contains Chocolate Chip Cookies, Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies, Pfeffernusse, Botanical Gin Macarons, Tahini Millionaire Bars, Peanut Butter Brownies, Oreo Truffles, Spiced Walnut Pralines
**allergens include gluten. almonds, walnut, peanut**
More about Pullman Diner

