Burritos in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve burritos
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Shredded Chicken Burrito
|$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
|The Iowan Burrito
|$9.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Carnitas - Cheese - Salsa - Potatoes - Veggie Mix & Pico De Gallo
All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
More about St. Burch Tavern
SEAFOOD
St. Burch Tavern
127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Buffalo Burrito
|$14.00
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, potato puree, carrots, celery, fried chicken
Your choice of bleu cheese or Calabrian chile ranch
Served with kettle chips
More about La Regia Taqueria
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Regia Taqueria
436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City
|CALIFORNIA BURRITO
|$9.25
Your choice of meat, fries inside, onions, cilantro, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12''.
|SUPREME BURRITO
|$8.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.