Burritos in Iowa City

Go
Iowa City restaurants
Toast

Iowa City restaurants that serve burritos

Shredded Chicken Burrito image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shredded Chicken Burrito$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
The Iowan Burrito$9.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Carnitas - Cheese - Salsa - Potatoes - Veggie Mix & Pico De Gallo
All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
St. Burch Tavern image

SEAFOOD

St. Burch Tavern

127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Burrito$14.00
Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, potato puree, carrots, celery, fried chicken
Your choice of bleu cheese or Calabrian chile ranch
Served with kettle chips
More about St. Burch Tavern
CALIFORNIA BURRITO image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Regia Taqueria

436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CALIFORNIA BURRITO$9.25
Your choice of meat, fries inside, onions, cilantro, tomato, sour cream and cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12''.
SUPREME BURRITO$8.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice, onions, tomato, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese, rolled on a 12'' tortilla.
More about La Regia Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City

Chips And Salsa

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Miso Soup

Crispy Chicken

Cookies

Map

More near Iowa City to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston