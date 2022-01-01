Calamari in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve calamari
More about Joseph’s Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Joseph’s Steakhouse
212 S Clinton St, Iowa City
|Calamari
|$20.00
tomato cream sauce, lemon
More about Formosa Sushi
SUSHI • GRILL
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
|Crunchy Calamari
|$11.00
fried calamari, crab, cream cheese topped with tempura flakes + eel sauce (8 pieces)
|Calamari Tempura
|$6.00
tempura fried calamari + eel sauce (8 pieces)
|Calamari Appetizer
|$7.00
fried calamari rings, served with spicy mayo