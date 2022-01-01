Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve calamari

Joseph’s Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Joseph’s Steakhouse

212 S Clinton St, Iowa City

Avg 4.4 (564 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$20.00
tomato cream sauce, lemon
More about Joseph’s Steakhouse
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Formosa Sushi

221 E College St, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crunchy Calamari$11.00
fried calamari, crab, cream cheese topped with tempura flakes + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Calamari Tempura$6.00
tempura fried calamari + eel sauce (8 pieces)
Calamari Appetizer$7.00
fried calamari rings, served with spicy mayo
More about Formosa Sushi
Basta Pizzeria Ristorante image

PIZZA

Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Salad$18.00
Calamari$16.00
More about Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

