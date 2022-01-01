Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Iowa City

Go
Iowa City restaurants
Toast

Iowa City restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image

 

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA

1010 Martin Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Teriyaki with Noodles$8.00
Includes juice box and sweet snack
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image

PASTA • NOODLES

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
z'chicken noodle soup
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City

Teriyaki Salmon

Chicken Salad

Edamame

Seaweed Salad

Curry

Steak Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Nigiri

Map

More near Iowa City to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston