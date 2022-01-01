Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken noodles in
Iowa City
/
Iowa City
/
Chicken Noodles
Iowa City restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
1010 Martin Street, Iowa City
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Teriyaki with Noodles
$8.00
Includes juice box and sweet snack
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
PASTA • NOODLES
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
Avg 4.2
(276 reviews)
z'chicken noodle soup
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
