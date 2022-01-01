Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve chicken salad

Estela's Fresh Mex image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shredded Chicken Salad$8.75
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.75
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Coach's Corner Sports Pub image

 

Coach's Corner Sports Pub

749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$12.99
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lettuce blend, tomato, onion, carrots, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing
Chicken Pasta Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, rotini noodles, cheese, all tossed in ranch a top fresh lettuce blend.
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub
Item pic

 

Goosetown Cafe

203 North Linn Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Roasted Chicken Salad$16.00
Roasted chicken, picked herbs, cherries, mixed greens
More about Goosetown Cafe
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.45
Romaine, corn, black bean, onion, red and green peppers, and tortilla stripstopped with chickenserved with our blackstone ranch
Southwest Chicken Salad$15.45
Romaine, corn, black bean, onion, red and green peppers, and tortilla stripstopped with chickenserved with our blackstone ranch
More about BlackStone
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe image

PASTA • NOODLES

Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe

19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.2 (276 reviews)
Takeout
z'thai chicken salad
**NEW** grilled chicken, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes and mixed greens topped with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro, with a side of our signature creamy cashew dressing
More about Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack

1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, smoked chicken, cornbread croutons, bbq ranch.
More about Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack
Restaurant banner

 

Donnelly's Pub - IC

110 E. College St., Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Donnelly's Pub - IC

