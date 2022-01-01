Chicken salad in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Shredded Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Coach's Corner Sports Pub
749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City
|Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lettuce blend, tomato, onion, carrots, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing
|Chicken Pasta Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, rotini noodles, cheese, all tossed in ranch a top fresh lettuce blend.
Goosetown Cafe
203 North Linn Street, Iowa City
|Roasted Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Roasted chicken, picked herbs, cherries, mixed greens
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$15.45
Romaine, corn, black bean, onion, red and green peppers, and tortilla stripstopped with chickenserved with our blackstone ranch
PASTA • NOODLES
Z'Mariks Noodle Cafe
19 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|z'thai chicken salad
**NEW** grilled chicken, red cabbage, carrots, tomatoes and mixed greens topped with crushed peanuts and fresh cilantro, with a side of our signature creamy cashew dressing
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack
1940 Lower Muscatine Rd, Iowa City
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens, roma tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese, smoked chicken, cornbread croutons, bbq ranch.