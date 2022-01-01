Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Iowa City

Go
Iowa City restaurants
Toast

Iowa City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Coach's Corner Sports Pub image

 

Coach's Corner Sports Pub

749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Six lighly breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub
Four Chicken Fingers image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Two Chicken Fingers$8.25
Two freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
Four Chicken Fingers$14.95
Four freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
Four Chicken Fingers$14.95
Four freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
More about BlackStone
Formosa Sushi image

SUSHI • GRILL

Formosa Sushi

221 E College St, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids chicken tenders$5.00
More about Formosa Sushi
Bluebird Diner image

 

Bluebird Diner

330 E Market St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips App$11.00
Six breaded chicken breast tenders served with ranch, roasted red pepper rémoulade, Hart's BBQ or blue cheese dressing.
More about Bluebird Diner
Item pic

 

Big Grove Brewery

1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Chicken Tenders$6.95
More about Big Grove Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City

Salmon Rolls

Quesadillas

Pancakes

Egg Benedict

Crab Salad

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Teriyaki Salmon

Map

More near Iowa City to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston