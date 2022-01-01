Chicken tenders in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Coach's Corner Sports Pub
749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
Six lighly breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Two Chicken Fingers
|$8.25
Two freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
|Four Chicken Fingers
|$14.95
Four freshly battered and fried to perfection chicken tenders with choice of sauce, celery, and ranch.
SUSHI • GRILL
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
|Kids chicken tenders
|$5.00
Bluebird Diner
330 E Market St, Iowa City
|Chicken Strips App
|$11.00
Six breaded chicken breast tenders served with ranch, roasted red pepper rémoulade, Hart's BBQ or blue cheese dressing.