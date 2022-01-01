Chips and salsa in
Iowa City restaurants that serve chips and salsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Regia Taqueria
436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(558 reviews)
CHIPS AND SALSA
$4.00
More about La Regia Taqueria
Perez Family Tacos
630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
No reviews yet
8 oz. House Salsa and Chips
$5.00
More about Perez Family Tacos
