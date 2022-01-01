Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Soseki Cafe

227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Fries$7.00
Soseki signature curry sauce over fries top with fried shallots and green onions
Curry$14.00
With Soseki Signature Curry Sauce with peas, carrots, potatoes, and onions over rice over rice
More about Soseki Cafe
R32 Katsu curry image

RAMEN

Hoja

201 S Clinton Street, Iowa City

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
R32 Katsu curry$12.99
Japanese curry rice. 日式咖喱饭
R22-26 Vietnamese curry rice$11.99
Vietnamese style yellow curry. 越南咖喱饭
R27 Spicy thai curry chix stir fry$11.99
Spicy thai style red curry stir fried with veggies. 辣味泰式咖喱饭
More about Hoja
Item pic

 

Big Grove Brewery

1225 S Gilbert St., Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Griddled Paneer & Coconut Curry$14.00
House made paneer and coconut curry, coriander chutney, cashews, cilantro, scallions.
More about Big Grove Brewery

