Curry in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve curry
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Soseki Cafe
227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Curry Fries
|$7.00
Soseki signature curry sauce over fries top with fried shallots and green onions
|Curry
|$14.00
With Soseki Signature Curry Sauce with peas, carrots, potatoes, and onions over rice over rice
RAMEN
Hoja
201 S Clinton Street, Iowa City
|R32 Katsu curry
|$12.99
Japanese curry rice. 日式咖喱饭
|R22-26 Vietnamese curry rice
|$11.99
Vietnamese style yellow curry. 越南咖喱饭
|R27 Spicy thai curry chix stir fry
|$11.99
Spicy thai style red curry stir fried with veggies. 辣味泰式咖喱饭