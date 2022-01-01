Fried chicken sandwiches in Iowa City

Go
Iowa City restaurants
Toast

Iowa City restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

BlackStone image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
buttermilk marinated chicken, fried, sliced pickles, ciabatta bun, and your choice of mild, sweet & spicy or maple hot
More about BlackStone

Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City

Crispy Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Miso Soup

Burritos

Cookies

Map

More near Iowa City to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston