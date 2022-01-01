Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Iowa City
/
Iowa City
/
Fried Pickles
Iowa City restaurants that serve fried pickles
SUSHI • GRILL
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
Avg 4.3
(1680 reviews)
Fried Pickle Roll
$5.00
tempura fried pickle + eel sauce (8 pieces)
More about Formosa Sushi
Donnelly's Pub - IC
110 E. College St., Iowa City
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$9.00
More about Donnelly's Pub - IC
