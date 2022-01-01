Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Iowa City
/
Iowa City
/
Garlic Bread
Iowa City restaurants that serve garlic bread
Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC
457 South Gilbert Street, Iowa City
No reviews yet
Cheesey Garlic Bread
$3.99
Garlic Bread
$2.49
More about Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
Avg 4.3
(1694 reviews)
Side Garlic Bread
$2.00
More about BlackStone
Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City
Squid
Steak Tacos
Chili
Mac And Cheese
Cheeseburgers
Chocolate Cake
Brulee
Veggie Rolls
More near Iowa City to explore
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Coralville
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1318 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(834 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston