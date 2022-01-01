Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve garlic bread

Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC

457 South Gilbert Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesey Garlic Bread$3.99
Garlic Bread$2.49
More about Falbo Bros Pizzeria - IC
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Garlic Bread$2.00
More about BlackStone

