Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Iowa City

Go
Iowa City restaurants
Toast

Iowa City restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.75
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.75
Grilled Chicken Nachos$10.00
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Coach's Corner Sports Pub image

 

Coach's Corner Sports Pub

749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.99
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, fresh lettuce blend, tomato, onion, carrots, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City

Pork Tenderloin

Chili

Sashimi

Chicken Noodles

Pork Chops

Eel

Crispy Chicken

Cheesecake

Map

More near Iowa City to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston