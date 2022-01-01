Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve lobsters

St. Burch Tavern image

SEAFOOD

St. Burch Tavern

127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$19.00
Maine-style lobster, dijonnaise, celery, shallot, herbs, New England split top bun, served with chips
More about St. Burch Tavern
BlackStone image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese$23.95
Our famous bubbly mac & cheese with Maine lobster and white truffle oil.
More about BlackStone
SUSHI • GRILL

Formosa Sushi

221 E College St, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Red Lobster$16.00
lobster, blue crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno topped with seared scallops, honey mayo, scallions + sriracha, gluten free (10 pieces)
Lobster Soup$22.00
lobster cooked with lemon juice, butter, mixed in a creamy broth with scallops, shrimp, scallions + ramen noodles
Spicy Lobster$14.00
lobster, blue crab mixed, tuna, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper, topped with honey mayo, asian pesto + sriracha gluten free (6-7 pieces)
More about Formosa Sushi
PIZZA

Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Pizza$28.00
Kids Lobster$11.50
More about Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

