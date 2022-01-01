Lobsters in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve lobsters
SEAFOOD
St. Burch Tavern
127 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Maine-style lobster, dijonnaise, celery, shallot, herbs, New England split top bun, served with chips
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Lobster Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$23.95
Our famous bubbly mac & cheese with Maine lobster and white truffle oil.
SUSHI • GRILL
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
|Red Lobster
|$16.00
lobster, blue crab mixed, avocado, cucumber, jalapeno topped with seared scallops, honey mayo, scallions + sriracha, gluten free (10 pieces)
|Lobster Soup
|$22.00
lobster cooked with lemon juice, butter, mixed in a creamy broth with scallops, shrimp, scallions + ramen noodles
|Spicy Lobster
|$14.00
lobster, blue crab mixed, tuna, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper, topped with honey mayo, asian pesto + sriracha gluten free (6-7 pieces)