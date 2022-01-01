Nachos in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve nachos
Estela's Fresh Mex
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City
|Veggie Mix Nachos (Veggie Only)
|$9.25
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole
Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
|Chorizo Nachos
|$10.50
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole
Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh
|Grilled Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Coach's Corner Sports Pub
749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City
|Loaded Nachos
|$14.99
Tortilla chips, melted shredded cheese, drizzled queso, choice of beef, chicken, or portobello mushroom. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, corn salsa, jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.
La Regia Taqueria
436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City
|NACHOS SUPREME
|$9.29
Our corn chips topped with nacho cheddar and your choice of meat, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.
|8oz NACHO CHEESE
|$5.00
|REGULAR NACHOS
|$4.50
Our corn chips topped with nacho cheddar
Perez Family Tacos
630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
|Nachos
|$14.00
Warm tortilla chips, topped with queso, black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, guacamole and sour cream. Served with your choice of protein. Vegetarian (no meat) and Plain (only cheese) options are available as well!
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Smoke House Nachos
|$16.45
House-made chips topped with melted cheese, fried jalapeños, Cedar Ridge Bourbon BBQ, braised brisket, and green onions.