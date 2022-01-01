Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve nachos

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Estela's Fresh Mex

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (106 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Mix Nachos (Veggie Only)$9.25
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole
Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
Chorizo Nachos$10.50
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole
Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh
Grilled Chicken Nachos$10.00
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole
Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
More about Estela's Fresh Mex
Coach's Corner Sports Pub

749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Loaded Nachos$14.99
Tortilla chips, melted shredded cheese, drizzled queso, choice of beef, chicken, or portobello mushroom. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, corn salsa, jalapenos. Served with sour cream and salsa.
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Regia Taqueria

436 Hyw 1 west, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (558 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NACHOS SUPREME$9.29
Our corn chips topped with nacho cheddar and your choice of meat, tomato, lettuce and sour cream.
8oz NACHO CHEESE$5.00
REGULAR NACHOS$4.50
Our corn chips topped with nacho cheddar
More about La Regia Taqueria
Perez Family Tacos

630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos$14.00
Warm tortilla chips, topped with queso, black beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro, guacamole and sour cream. Served with your choice of protein. Vegetarian (no meat) and Plain (only cheese) options are available as well!
More about Perez Family Tacos
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoke House Nachos$16.45
House-made chips topped with melted cheese, fried jalapeños, Cedar Ridge Bourbon BBQ, braised brisket, and green onions.
More about BlackStone
Milio's

1621 S First Avenue, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Doritos® Nacho Cheese$1.79
More about Milio's

