Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pork chops in
Iowa City
/
Iowa City
/
Pork Chops
Iowa City restaurants that serve pork chops
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
Avg 4.3
(1694 reviews)
Pork Chop
$19.45
More about BlackStone
RAMEN
Hoja
201 S Clinton Street, Iowa City
Avg 5
(3 reviews)
R31 Pork chop
$11.99
台式猪排饭
More about Hoja
Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City
Grilled Chicken
Chili
Veggie Rolls
Mapo Tofu
Veggie Tacos
Chicken Salad
Bisque
Chicken Rolls
More near Iowa City to explore
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Coralville
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1318 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(834 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston