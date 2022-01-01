Pork tenderloin in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
1010 Martin Street, Iowa City
|Tonkatsu (Breaded Pork Tenderloin) Bowl
|$11.00
Panko encrusted pork cutlet, Adobo sauce
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub
Coach's Corner Sports Pub
749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City
|Cajun Pork Tenderloin
|$13.99
Cajun rubbedf pork loin, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted house roll, side of Cajun mayo
|Coach's Pork Tenderloin
|$12.99
Choice of grilled or breaded fresk pork loin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted house roll