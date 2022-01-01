Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork tenderloin in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve pork tenderloin

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image

 

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA

1010 Martin Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tonkatsu (Breaded Pork Tenderloin) Bowl$11.00
Panko encrusted pork cutlet, Adobo sauce
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Item pic

 

Coach's Corner Sports Pub

749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Pork Tenderloin$13.99
Cajun rubbedf pork loin, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted house roll, side of Cajun mayo
Coach's Pork Tenderloin$12.99
Choice of grilled or breaded fresk pork loin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, toasted house roll
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub

