Salmon in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve salmon
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
1010 Martin Street, Iowa City
|Salmon Yuzu-Viche
|$13.00
Raw, Strawberries, Avocado, Pumpkin Seed, Rice Cracker, Sesame Seeds
|Salmon Poke
|$16.00
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$16.00
Grilled and Glazed with Teriyaki sauce
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Soseki Cafe
227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.00
6pcs Spicy Salmon with cucumber, green onions, masago and mayo. with sesame seeds
|Seard Salmon Nigiri
|$7.00
|Salmon Nigiri
|$7.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
|Roasted Salmon
|$23.95
8 oz salmon, seasonal roasted vegetables, cauliflower mash, white balsamic glaze, local sprouts
SUSHI • GRILL
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
|Salmon Tempura
|$7.00
salmon roll tempura fried topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)
|Salmon Nigiri
|$5.00
served on top molded ball of rice
two pieces per order
|Salmon Roll
|$6.00
fresh salmon, gluten free (8 pieces)
Bluebird Diner
330 E Market St, Iowa City
|Slammin' Salmon Omelet
|$13.00
Cold-smoked salmon, red onion, red bell pepper, capers & lemon-herb cream cheese. Topped with fresh scallions.