Salmon in Iowa City

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image

 

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA

1010 Martin Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Yuzu-Viche$13.00
Raw, Strawberries, Avocado, Pumpkin Seed, Rice Cracker, Sesame Seeds
Salmon Poke$16.00
White rice, house pickles, sliced cucumbers, wonton crisps, seaweed salad, shredded nori
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$16.00
Grilled and Glazed with Teriyaki sauce
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Soseki Cafe

227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
6pcs Spicy Salmon with cucumber, green onions, masago and mayo. with sesame seeds
Seard Salmon Nigiri$7.00
Salmon Nigiri$7.00
More about Soseki Cafe
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Salmon$23.95
8 oz salmon, seasonal roasted vegetables, cauliflower mash, white balsamic glaze, local sprouts
More about BlackStone
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Formosa Sushi

221 E College St, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Tempura$7.00
salmon roll tempura fried topped with eel sauce (8 pieces)
Salmon Nigiri$5.00
served on top molded ball of rice
two pieces per order
Salmon Roll$6.00
fresh salmon, gluten free (8 pieces)
More about Formosa Sushi
Bluebird Diner image

 

Bluebird Diner

330 E Market St, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slammin' Salmon Omelet$13.00
Cold-smoked salmon, red onion, red bell pepper, capers & lemon-herb cream cheese. Topped with fresh scallions.
More about Bluebird Diner
Basta Pizzeria Ristorante image

PIZZA

Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Scottish Salmon$32.00
Salmon Salad$22.00
More about Basta Pizzeria Ristorante

