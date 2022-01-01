Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spinach and artichoke dip in
Iowa City
/
Iowa City
/
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Iowa City restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
Coach's Corner Sports Pub
749 Mormon Trek Blvd, Iowa City
No reviews yet
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$10.99
Served with naan bread and tortilla chips.
More about Coach's Corner Sports Pub
The Stuffed Olive Iowa City
121 East College Street, Iowa City
No reviews yet
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
$10.00
More about The Stuffed Olive Iowa City
