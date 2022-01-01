Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tarts in
Iowa City
/
Iowa City
/
Tarts
Iowa City restaurants that serve tarts
Goosetown Cafe
203 North Linn Street, Iowa City
No reviews yet
Pop Tart
$8.00
whipped cream, honeycomb
More about Goosetown Cafe
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
BlackStone
503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City
Avg 4.3
(1694 reviews)
Apple Tart Cherry Crisp
$8.00
Served warm of course;)
More about BlackStone
