Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Iowa City

Go
Iowa City restaurants
Toast

Iowa City restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

Goosetown Cafe

203 North Linn Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pop Tart$8.00
whipped cream, honeycomb
More about Goosetown Cafe
BlackStone image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

BlackStone

503 Westbury Dr #1, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1694 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Tart Cherry Crisp$8.00
Served warm of course;)
More about BlackStone

Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City

Veggie Quesadillas

Ground Beef Tacos

Chocolate Mousse

Nachos

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon

Cheese Fries

Salmon Rolls

Map

More near Iowa City to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (1 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (954 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (144 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston