Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Iowa City
/
Iowa City
/
Tiramisu
Iowa City restaurants that serve tiramisu
The Stuffed Olive Iowa City
121 East College Street, Iowa City
No reviews yet
TIRAMISU MARTINI
$11.00
More about The Stuffed Olive Iowa City
PIZZA
Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(1385 reviews)
Tiramisu
$10.00
More about Basta Pizzeria Ristorante
Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Taco Salad
Spaghetti
Chili
Steak Burritos
Steamed Rice
Pretzels
Rangoon
More near Iowa City to explore
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Coralville
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Bettendorf
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
North Liberty
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Davenport
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Clinton
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Dubuque
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(271 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1366 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(853 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(282 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston