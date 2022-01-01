Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in Iowa City

Iowa City restaurants
Iowa City restaurants that serve tonkatsu

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA image

 

Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA

1010 Martin Street, Iowa City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tonkatsu (Breaded Pork Tenderloin) Bowl$11.00
Panko encrusted pork cutlet, Adobo sauce
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Soseki Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Soseki Cafe

227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tonkatsu (Chicken)$14.00
Panko Breaded Chicken thigh chop with seaweed salad, pickled cucumber salad, tonkatsu sauce and rice on the side
Tonkatsu$14.00
Panko Breaded pork chop with seaweed salad, pickled cucumber salad, tonkatsu sauce and rice on the side
More about Soseki Cafe
Item pic

RAMEN

Hoja

201 S Clinton Street, Iowa City

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
R30 Tonkatsu$10.99
Deep fried pork cutlet served with Tonkatsu sauce. 日式炸猪排饭
More about Hoja

