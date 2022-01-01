Tonkatsu in Iowa City
Iowa City restaurants that serve tonkatsu
More about Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
Ramen Belly - Iowa City, IA
1010 Martin Street, Iowa City
|Tonkatsu (Breaded Pork Tenderloin) Bowl
|$11.00
Panko encrusted pork cutlet, Adobo sauce
More about Soseki Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Soseki Cafe
227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Tonkatsu (Chicken)
|$14.00
Panko Breaded Chicken thigh chop with seaweed salad, pickled cucumber salad, tonkatsu sauce and rice on the side
|Tonkatsu
|$14.00
Panko Breaded pork chop with seaweed salad, pickled cucumber salad, tonkatsu sauce and rice on the side