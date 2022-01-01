Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Iowa City

Go
Iowa City restaurants
Toast

Iowa City restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Veggie Egg Roll 3pc image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Soseki Cafe

227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Avg 4.6 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Roll$6.00
5pcs. Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickled radish, radish, gourd and lettuce. With sesame seeds. Gluten free.
Veggie Egg Roll 3pc$6.50
2pcs. Fried egg rolls with Cabbage, carrots, dried bean curd, noodles, side of sweet and sour sauce.
More about Soseki Cafe
Item pic

SUSHI • GRILL

Formosa Sushi

221 E College St, Iowa City

Avg 4.3 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Roll$5.00
fresh veggies + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)
Kids veggie roll$3.00
Veggie Tempura Roll$6.00
veggie roll tempura fried (8 pieces)
More about Formosa Sushi
Item pic

RAMEN

Hoja

201 S Clinton Street, Iowa City

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
A4 Veggie egg roll$4.59
蔬菜炸春捲
More about Hoja

Browse other tasty dishes in Iowa City

Cheeseburgers

Steak Tacos

Garlic Bread

Cookies

Shrimp Tempura

Al Pastor Tacos

Egg Rolls

Ground Beef Tacos

Map

More near Iowa City to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Coralville

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Bettendorf

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

North Liberty

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Dubuque

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1318 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston