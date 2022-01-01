Veggie rolls in Iowa City
Soseki Cafe
227 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
|Veggie Roll
|$6.00
5pcs. Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, pickled radish, radish, gourd and lettuce. With sesame seeds. Gluten free.
|Veggie Egg Roll 3pc
|$6.50
2pcs. Fried egg rolls with Cabbage, carrots, dried bean curd, noodles, side of sweet and sour sauce.
Formosa Sushi
221 E College St, Iowa City
|Veggie Roll
|$5.00
fresh veggies + sesame seeds, gluten free (8 pieces)
|Kids veggie roll
|$3.00
|Veggie Tempura Roll
|$6.00
veggie roll tempura fried (8 pieces)